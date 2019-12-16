SHERIDAN — The Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball season is underway, and the team is gearing up for a long road.

The Panthers start the year with a few tournaments before in-conference season begins, giving AC a chance to build a solid foundation for the rest of the season.

“It is nice to win games in the beginning of the season but it does not mean as much,” head coach Cameron Spade said during practice Dec. 5. “They are just tournament, non-conference games. When we get into the conference swing of things, that is when it really matters. That is when you need to step things up and get used to everything.”

In the first week and a half of practice, Spade said the team covered a lot of material and he is pleased with the amount of information the Panthers are retaining.

Senior Parker Manor said the organization and structure of Spade has helped the team’s successful.

Senior Colin Malli said practices have been going smoothly from his perspective on the sideline. Malli will miss the first few weeks of the season recovering from a non-sports related surgery.

AC has accomplished some good things in the early portion of the season but there is still a lot to work on.

Manor said the team will need to learn how to work together and play as a team. The Panthers will be shorthanded without Malli early in the year.

ACHS has eight players out for the year, not leaving a lot of players on the bench for Spade to turn to during games. Spade plans on running an uptempo style team this year and will need the players to be well conditioned.

Spade said conditioning will continue to be an area of focus moving forward. While some players competed in fall sports, giving them some level of conditioning, the Panthers need to get back into the swing of things when it comes to basketball. Players need to find their shot and practice ball handling.

Manor said the team will need to maintain conditioning during break so that all of the teams progress will not be lost.

AC has improved from last year and should have a more athletic team, just not as deep, Manor said. Teams across the state could overlook the Panthers and not be prepared for games, allowing the Panthers to take an early advantage. AC has one conference game before the break against Normative Services Inc. Academy. AC hosts NSI 3:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Panthers host Ten Sleep High School following holiday break Jan. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

The Panther will participate in the Powder River basketball tournament Jan. 10-11 before starting conference play for the remainder of the season. The tournament is hosted at Tongue River, Big Horn and Kaycee high schools.