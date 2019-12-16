SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Service call, 1100 block Avoca Court, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday

• CO check, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 2:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 6:57 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 1700 block Poplar Trail, 6:20 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:20 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block West Sixth Street, 8:21 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 12:15 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block North Custer Street, 5:07 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 1900 block Fort Road, 5:25 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Gillette transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block West Second Avenue, 8:47 p.m.

• Trauma, 200 block West Loucks Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:22 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:33 a.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Trauma, 1300 block North Main Street, 6:43 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 10:50 a.m.

• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block West Fifth Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Trauma, 300 block Second Avenue West, 2:22 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 3 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

Wednesday

• Trauma, Wyola exit Highway 452, 1:02 a.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block North Main Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block East Burkitt Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

Thursday

• Medical, 2400 block Townhouse Place, 1:15 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Hi Tech Drive, 6:18 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Smith Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Landon Lane, 1:04 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Trauma, 300 block East Works Street, 4 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Trauma, East Fourth Street and Main Street, 6:56

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:59 p.m.

• Trauma, South Linden Street and Burkitt Street, 11:48 p.m.

Friday

• Medical, 50 block Kelly Lane, 2:21 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 3:18 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:17 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 5:44 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 6:56 a.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Peno Road, 2:26 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:11 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Poplar Trail, 6:20 p.m.

• Trauma, 900 block North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:36 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:20 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Smith Street, Dayton, 7:42 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block West Sixth Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Medical, 2500 block Willow Court, 8:58 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:04 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Home Ranch Road, 10:14 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block East Works Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block North Custer Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block Edwards Drive, 10:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Runaway, Avoca Place, 12:06 a.m.

• Assist SCSO, Peno Road, 1:15 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Second Avenue East, 1:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 4:25 a.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 5:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Test, South Main Street, 9:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Test, South Main Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Test, North Main Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Test, North Main Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Test, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Test, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 1:12 p.m.

• Test, South Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Test, South Main Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.

• Child neglect, West Timberline Drive, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 12:03 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 8:57 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Victoria Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Peno Road, 2:31 p.m.

• Drug possession, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Fourth Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:12 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• DUI, Poplar Trail, 6:16 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 6:41 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Brundage Street, 7:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:50 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Edwards Drive, 11:32 p.m.

Sunday

• Driving under suspension, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:14 a.m.

• DUI, West Brundage Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Driving under license suspension, Loucks Street, 9:36 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:28 a.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 9:15 a.m.

• Domestic, Wyoming Avenue, 9:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kroe Lane, 9:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, East Brundage Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:47 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Burkitt Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Animal found, Champion Drive, 3:26 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 7:28 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Edwards Drive, 10:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:01 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Loucks Street, 11:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• DUI, Sagebrush Drive and Hill Pond Drive, 3:05 a.m.

• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:15 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 10:37 a.m.

• Citizen assist, High Saddle Road, 1:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, Upper Road, 2:22 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Alger Avenue and Broadway Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 5:11 p.m.

Saturday

• Abandoned vehicle, Jackson Street, Big Horn, 1:54 p.m.

• Death investigation, Peno Road, 2:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Ranchester, 6:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, mile marker 7, Parkman, 10:36 p.m.

• DUI, Fish Hatchery Road and North Piney Road, Banner, 10:59 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Brayton Lane, 12:20 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Jackson Street, Big Horn, 10:16 a.m.

• Assault, Lane Lane, 6:56 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Mountain Home Road, Story, 9:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Charlie A. Brehmer-Hythecker, 32, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jamie L. Buskirk, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Zakkary H. David, 26, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Levi A. Green, 40, Sheridan, DUI, possession of a controlled substance plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jonah Mason, 39, no address reported, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jedidiah R. McKnight, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Douglas L. Olson, 38, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Cecilia M. Stanford, 52, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Everett E. Newell, 39, Worland, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Spencer W. Northrup, 29, Cheyenne, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christine E. Sturdevant, 38, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Rachel M. Keller, 31, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Starla R. Leete, 53, Rock Springs, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Justin L. Wesnitzer, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16

Number of releases for the weekend: 7

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 63