SHERIDAN — Students at Sheridan Junior High School will take the Hands Off Drugs pledge at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Students who participate pledge to remain free of all harmful and illegal chemical substances. Participation is entirely voluntary.

Once a student has chosen to participate, they are interviewed by their school counselor and given a pledge card which they sign and return. Those who return the pledge card will make a handprint on a wall at SJHS.

This year, 166 sixth-graders, 108 seventh-graders and 97 eighth-graders have opted to take the pledge.

The public is welcome to attend and support the students.

Sheridan Junior High School is located at 500 Lewis St.