SHERIDAN — Trail End State Historic Site will host candlelight tours of Kendrick Mansion Friday and Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Trail End Guilds in partnership with the Civic Theater Guild and is recommended for ages 8 and older.

Attendees will tour the mansion and watch live actors perform a play that unfolds room by room. The characters and script are based on real people, including family members of the Kendricks and staff.

Tickets for the event cost $10 per person and are available at Kendrick Mansion or by phone at 307-674-4589. Participants must be able to climb stairs. Unlike the holiday open house, the tours this weekend will only include 10 people per group. Those planning to participate must purchase tickets in advance.

For more information, call 307-674-4589.

Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.