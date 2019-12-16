SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host happy hour for the community at the Lotus Cafe from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday.

The event will feature 3 French Hens — Pat Tomsovic, Nancy Phillips and Barb Downing — along with The Sudans, which includes Suzie Hills, Dan Hill, Dan Burgess and Lisa Roberts.

All are welcome to come enjoy some holiday cheer.

Tickets for the event cost $15 per person and are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The event will take place in the Mars Theater, located at the WYO Performing Arts Center at 42 N. Main St.

Note: Press Pass members enjoy buy one, get one drinks. Simply flash your card — and be sure to have your ID on hand. Discover more offers!