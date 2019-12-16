SHERIDAN — Steve and Janice Johnson walk together past rows of gravestones with a wheelbarrow full of red ribbon-wrapped wreaths. Janice Johnson kneels and lays a wreath across a stone embedded in the grass and snow, careful not to cover the name. She says the name aloud and gets back to her feet, searching for another grave to mark. She kneels before dozens of gravestones, from World War II veterans to some of the first women from Wyoming to serve in the military.

The Republican Women of Sheridan County and other volunteers laid about 500 wreaths across gravestones at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Dec. 12 in preparation for a national ceremony of remembrance for fallen veterans.

Arlington National Cemetery and 1,600 other sites in the U.S. recognized veterans with wreath-laying ceremonies Saturday during National Wreaths Across America Day.

Of the 1.8 million wreaths placed across gravestones last year, more than half of the 400,000 graves at Arlington were marked with a living wreath. Live evergreen wreaths are not “decorations,” but living tributes and symbols of honor, according to Wreaths Across America. The annual ceremony began in 1992 with the first donation of 5,000 wreaths from the Morrill Worcester and Worcester Wreath Company. Each year, nearly 500 truckloads of wreaths depart from Maine, making several stops along the East Coast — and other participating sites like Sheridan — to distribute wreaths before reaching Arlington.

RWSC committee chair Melissa Lagorio said the RWSC sponsored more than four times as many wreaths this year than in 2018, when they first became involved with the event. The group hopes to increase the amount each year until reaching each of the 1,600 veterans buried at the Sheridan Memorial Cemetery.

“Our goal is to eventually lay a wreath on every veteran’s headstone buried within Sheridan County,” Lagorio said in an email to The Sheridan Press.

Lagorio said the opportunity to volunteer was open to everyone and she hoped it would be a bipartisan collaboration. About 25 volunteers layed wreaths. Lagorio said more people showed up to contribute than she expected.

Volunteer Ashley Knight said she wanted to contribute her time to honoring veterans who have died because her husband is in the military. Taking a moment of silence when each wreath is laid is an important part of remembrance, Knight said.

Sgt. Nicole Long said she volunteered to partake in an activity with the community and show support for people who served in the past and are currently in military service. In advance of the Saturday ceremony, Long said it’s important for soldiers like herself to see that the community cares for those who have served.

“As a soldier, we respect our past, history,” Long said. “These people deserve our presence and I truly believe that being here helps support our troops.”

Mayor Roger Miller, who delivered the keynote address at the ceremony Saturday, said it is an important annual tradition of remembrance to honor veterans and their sacrifices in service to their country.