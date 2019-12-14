As 2019 comes to a close, I want to take a few moments to reflect on the past year here at Whitney Benefits. I believe that the best way to summarize all that Whitney has done in the past 12 months can be said in one word, collaboration.

Collaboration is key to the success of any community and northern Wyoming has been an example of this success for many years. As the economy of our state moves toward a different and possibly difficult future, collaboration becomes essential. Whitney has embraced this spirit while working with many local organizations and individuals to provide opportunities for the people of our communities.

This past year, Whitney Benefits partnered in a property exchange with Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority, the Casey Osborn family, The Hub on Smith and Sheridan College. This exchange benefits everyone who uses The Hub, benefits the construction technology programs at Sheridan College and provides possibilities for economic development.

Whitney Benefits, Sheridan College and Sheridan County School District 2’s program of computer science curriculum implementation has thrived and received national recognition earning the College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award. The potential economic development that may be possible by this partnership was highlighted in The New York Times article, “How a State Plans to Turn Coal Country Into Coding Country,” published Aug. 10, 2019.

Whitney also expanded our partnership with the city of Sheridan to add Blacktooth Park to the list of city community spaces that are irrigated by water owned by Whitney Benefits. Our foundation continually works with Sheridan College and its many partners on planning for the future.

As we close out 2019, Whitney Benefits looks forward to further community partnerships in 2020. With the help of dedicated community leaders and organizations, Whitney Benefits will continue to look to the future and explore ways to provide more resources and opportunities within our communities.

Roy Garber is president of the Whitney Benefits Board of Trustees.