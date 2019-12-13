SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Townhouse Place, 1:16 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:57 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 900 block Pioneer Road, 5:43 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 12:11 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

Thursday

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 1:27 a.m.

• DUI, South Main Street, 6:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 8:47 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:09 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Linden Avenue, 10:53 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Threats cold, West Loucks Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Holmes Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 2:16 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Burkitt Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 3:14 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Animal found, Val Vista Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 8:34 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.

• Accident, Linden Avenue, 11:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Verbal dispute, Pine Lane, 8:47 a.m.

• Found property, Highway 14, Dayton, 9:39 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 11:33 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 1:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Peno Road, 11:52 p.m.

ARRESTS

Thursday

Thursday

• William J. Arzy, 58, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael N. Rinker, 51, Sheridan, vehicle registration required, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal form, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, failure to maintain liability insurance, driver’s license required, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 5