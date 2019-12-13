UCROSS — Ucross, an artists’ residency program and creative lab for the arts located in Wyoming’s majestic High Plains, recently announced that Teresa Baker (Mandan/Hidatsa), an artist known for her minimalist, formalist works, has been awarded the fifth Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists.

The award includes a one-month residency at Ucross, a stipend of $2,000 and inclusion in a forthcoming exhibition at the Ucross Foundation Art Gallery. Baker follows multi-disciplinary artist Heidi K. Brandow, multimedia artist Luzene Hill, mixed-media artist Brenda Mallory and interdisciplinary artist Sydney Pursel in receiving this honor.

Baker has made a practice of working with unconventional materials — using large swaths of felt, mesh and even AstroTurf as a ground for works that explore color, texture and space.

Baker’s sense of space is indelibly informed by her time spent growing up on the Northern Plains where she spent hours exploring, working and developing ideas. In 2019, she began incorporating traditional, Indigenous materials like buffalo hide, buffalo sinew, beads and willow, merging them with synthetic materials.

All of these materials are taken out of rather specific contexts and embedded in a new terrain to create a visceral set of relationships.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join Ucross as the spring 2020 Native American Fellow,” Baker said. “As someone who spent time growing up on the Northern Plains, I am grateful to Ucross for providing me with the gift of time and space to create in such a beautiful setting. This is an unparalleled opportunity for me to further enhance my art. ”

Ucross President Sharon Dynak said the organization is thrilled to welcome Baker to the artist residency.

“Through this gift of uninterrupted time and other support, we are honored to recognize her creative efforts and to help further the development of her exciting work,” Baker said. “Teresa will be a great addition to Ucross’s Fellowship initiative that celebrates contemporary Native American artists.”

Initiated in 2017, the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists supports the work of contemporary Native American artists at all stages of their professional careers.

It is open to disciplines that include, but are not limited to, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, video, performance art, installation, ceramics, and projects involving multiple disciplines.

Two fellowships are awarded annually, one each in spring and fall. The application deadline for the fall 2020 fellowship is March 1, 2020.

The fellowship is being funded in part by The National Endowment for the Arts. The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts funded the fellowship for the first two years.