SHERIDAN — Six Wyoming teachers — including a Sheridan High School math teacher — have been selected as the 2019 state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The nominees include Aimee Kay, Cheryl Anderson, Jennifer Kelley, Kristy Palmer, Isaac VanDyke and Cris Williams.

PAEMST is the highest recognition that K-12 mathematics, science or computer science teachers can receive in the U.S. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation.

Kay is a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Thermopolis Middle School; Anderson teaches math at Midwest Schools in Natrona County; Kelley teaches math at Jackson Hole High School; Palmer teachers math and science at Snowy Range Academy in Laramie; VanDyke teaches math at Sheridan High School; and Williams teaches science at Cody High School.

Each year, up to six finalists in each state are chosen for the award through a rigorous peer review process. The applications are forwarded to the National Science Foundation, where the final selection for the national Presidential Awardee is made. Enacted by Congress in 1983, the program authorizes the president to award 108 math and science teachers each year in recognition of their contribution to excellent teaching and learning.

Award recipients receive the following:

• A certificate signed by the president of the United States.

• A paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities.

• A $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

• An opportunity to build lasting partnerships with colleagues across the nation.

Nominations are currently open for the 2020 award cycle.

Anyone — principals, teachers, parents, students or members of the general public — may nominate exceptional individuals who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science in grades kindergarten through six for this award.

The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2020. The nomination form should be completed early enough to ensure that the nominated teacher is given enough time to thoroughly prepare an application that reflects exemplary teaching prior to the application deadline. For more information, see the PAEMST website.