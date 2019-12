SHERIDAN — ‘Tis the season for local schools’ winter concerts. Students of all ages will perform in various concerts with their peers in coming weeks.

Below is a list of upcoming concerts.

Dec. 16

• 6 p.m. — Tongue River High School and Tongue River Middle School band and choir concert

• 6 p.m. — Big Horn High School and Big Horn Middle School Christmas concert

• 7 p.m. — Sheridan High School choir concert

Dec. 17

• 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Coffeen Elementary School winter concert

Dec. 18

• 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Woodland Park Elementary School winter concert

Dec. 19

• 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Highland Park Elementary School winter concert

• 5:30 p.m. — Story Elementary School winter concert

• 7 p.m. — SHS band concert

Dec. 20

• 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Sagebrush Elementary School winter concert

• 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Meadowlark Elementary School winter concert

For additional information, contact the school organizing each concert.