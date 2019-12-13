SHERIDAN — Sheridan County YMCA staff and volunteers are encouraging members and visitors to wear ugly Christmas sweaters to the YMCA on Monday and Tuesday.

If you wear your ugly sweater to the YMCA, your name will be entered into a drawing. Prizes will be awarded to the first three names drawn on Dec. 18.

Prizes include items from Fly Shop of the Bighorns, Red Bison Studio, Surf Wyoming, The Paint Post, King Ropes, The Union at the Montgomery and the YMCA.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.