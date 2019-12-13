SHERIDAN — To introduce you to the range of giving opportunities in Sheridan County, The Sheridan Press invited local nonprofits to share their wish lists with the community last month.

Life Link of Sheridan County was not included in the original print guide, but the organization wishes for donations, which support the community-based personal emergency response system. The system allows a subscriber to call for help any time day or night by the press of a waterproof button worn around the neck or on the wrist. Optional services include a fall detection pendant, a GPS location pendant and a daily pill dispenser that announces when it is time to take medications.

Donations may be sent to Life Link of Sheridan County, PO Box 2095, Sheridan, WY 82801.

Editor’s note: To see the full Season of Giving guide, see thesheridanpress.com.