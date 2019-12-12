SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Museum will host an open house and Tidbit Saturday event this weekend.

At 10 a.m., Tidbit will feature an old-fashioned Christmas. Participants will learn about Christmas traditions of our past. A story will start off the day, then kids will be able to create a clove orange and traditional ornament to take home.

Those planning to participate in Tidbit Saturday are asked to RSVP by Dec. 12 to ensure organizers have enough supplies. Parents or guardians can RSVP by calling the museum at 307-675-1150 or at https://forms.gle/gYGx4c7vwChii73GA.

Also on Saturday, from 1-5 p.m., museum staff and volunteers invite the public to the museum’s open house. Half-priced admission will be offered and children 17 and younger will be admitted free of charge.

The museum will be decorated for the Christmas season and an afternoon of entertainment is planned, with the schedule as follows:

• 1 p.m. — Cowboy Poetry

• 1-5 p.m. — Artist Jacqueline Rinehart

• 2 p.m. — Highland Flutes

• 3:20 p.m. — Reading of Christmas stories

• 4:15 p.m. — Bighorn Alphorns play on the deck

For additional information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150. Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.