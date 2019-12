SHERIDAN — Members of Tongue River Twisters gymnastics have organized a holiday bazaar and bake sale for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature vendors, chair massages, homemade foods, jewelry and more. An open gym for children will also take place throughout the bazaar.

Proceeds from booth rentals and the bake sale will help fund sending the gymnastics competitors to regional level competitions in the spring.

Tongue River Twisters is located at 1850 Gabrielle Court.