SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host an introduction to snow sports instruction clinic this weekend.

The local nonprofit seeks snow sport instructors to provide lessons at the ski area throughout the winter.

The clinic will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

For additional information, contact ABF at employment@antelopebuttefoundation.org or see the organization’s website, antelopebuttefoundation.org.