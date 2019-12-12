SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital hospice staff and volunteers invite the community to a short ceremony to honor loved ones lost at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Hospice clients names will be read and candles will be lit in their honor. Family, friends and loved ones are invited to the time of prayer, music and celebration.

The ceremony will take place at the SMH outpatient center in the second floor conference room, located at 1333 W. Fifth St.

For additional information, call Cindy Baker at 307-672-1083.