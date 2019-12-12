Kindness shown by state employee

Re: Driver’s license

I am grateful to live and work in the great state of Wyoming. Having planned a trip to visit family in Michigan and Wisconsin for Thanksgiving, I arrived at the TSA check-in gate to board my flight only to be informed that my driver’s license had expired. I presented an alternate form of identification, which allowed me to board the flight, but I knew that obtaining my rental car would be impossible with an expired license.

When I landed, I called the DMV staff in Sheridan, and they informed me they did not have the proper equipment to issue a license over the phone and that Cheyenne had the right equipment, but that office was closed due to a snowstorm.

Thankfully, the Sheridan DMV provided me with the District 3 supervisor’s contact information. Within 20 minutes of contacting the District 3 supervisor, I was issued a license and able to rent the vehicle and continue my visit with family.

I am grateful to District 3 Supervisor Kerri and her staff, Heather and David. You all are what makes our state a great place to live.

Jeff Barron

Sheridan