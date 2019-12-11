SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, Sheridan County Airport, 8:44 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Burglar alarm, Delphi Avenue, 5:51 a.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, North Heights Drive, 6:08 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Road, 10:38 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Second West Parkway, 10:44 a.m.

• Careless driver, East Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:44 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Elder abuse, South Main Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 7:16 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 p.m.

• Domestic, Woodworth Street, 10:08 p.m.

Tuesday

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 2:37 a.m.

• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 4:26 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:23 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Laclede Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Avoca Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 1:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Accident, Victoria Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 5:05 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Hawk Road, 7:08 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Brooks Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 10:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 11:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Michael Drive, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Highway 14, mile marker 84, Dayton, 7:58 a.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 33, 8:29 a.m.

• Civil, Yonkee Avenue, 1:25 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, I-90 westbound, mile marker 26, 1:26 p.m.

• Road hazard, I-90 westbound, 1:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 34, 4:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 5:55 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Higby Road, 8:22 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:39 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 87, 8:56 p.m.

• Accident, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 11:48 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Bruce J. Andrews, 46, Murray, Utah, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Douglas S. Burton, 32, Sheridan, failure to maintain lane of travel, DUI, open container, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Makala A. Butz, 22, Sheridan, immediate jail sanction, district court, arrested by SPD

• Hank B. Harris, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Hayden M. McGregor, 28, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 8