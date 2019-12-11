SHERIDAN — Local author Craig Johnson will celebrate the Christmas season with the Sheridan County Library System at four events in December.

Johnson will be at Sheridan Fulmer Public Library at 1 p.m. and Story Branch Library at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The following day, he will be at the Tongue River Branch Library at 6 p.m. He will finish out his Sheridan library appearances at Clearmont Branch Library on Tuesday at 6 p.m. At each event, Johnson will read a new Christmas short story and there will be time available for discussion and questions. A selection of Longmire items will be available to purchase and refreshments will be provided. These events are free and open to the public. Johnson is an American novelist and playwright who lives in Ucross. Johnson has written several novels and a number of short stories. He is the author of the popular Sheriff Walt Longmire mystery series which was made into a television series showing on Netflix. His most recent book, “Land of Wolves” was published in September.