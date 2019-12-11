SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $190,426.86 to 17 projects around the state at its recent grant review meeting in Casper.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, from historic preservation, virtual reality museum exhibit, museum curation facilities, arts education, interpretive signage, music and Native American festivals and theatre performance.

Among the organizations receiving money statewide, Sheridan Community Land Trust was awarded $6,667.40 to aid in creation of local history interpretive signage on trails.

For more information about the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant program, see the website at wyoculturaltrust.com or call Renée Bovée, WCTF program coordinator, at 307-777-6312.