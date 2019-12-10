SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 1400 block North Heights Drive, 6:08
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (canceled), 1500 block West Fifth Street, 9:21 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block West Loucks Street, 9:44
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Welfare check, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 8:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sherri View Drive, 9 a.m.
• Hit and run, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 12:03 p.m.
• Domestic, Trails West Circle, 6:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Austin L. Harrison, 30, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Clint A. Morman, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Joel R. Salicido, 27, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan W. Shelton, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Howard B. Tate, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 8