SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a Holly Jolly Holiday Film Series, screening some popular favorite movies.

The series will kick off Thursday with a screening of “White Christmas.” Attendees of the event are encouraged to wear their favorite winter hats for the snow party and sing along with the movie’s songs. The film will begin at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, “Elf” will be shown beginning at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweaters to the event.

On Saturday, some short film favorites will be shown, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

All planning to attend are encouraged to wear their pajamas to the event.

Tickets for each show cost $5 per person. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.