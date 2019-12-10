SHERIDAN — The seventh annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration will take place Saturday at the Raymond Plank Center in Ucross. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. sharp and continue through 6 p.m., culminating in the lighting of thousands of Christmas tree lights and a fireworks display.

The Community Christmas Celebration is free and open to the public.

This family-friendly community event includes a special reading of the Christmas story “Who’s Your Daddy?” by bestselling author and Ucross neighbor Craig Johnson, music by Taylor Corum, as well as carols performed by the Buffalo Balladiers. There will be crafts for children and festive refreshments for all.

The Raymond Plank Center features a narrative display of photographs and stories about the life, vision and accomplishments of Ucross Founder Raymond Plank (1922-2018).

In the spirit of Christmas, Ucross invites guests to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items for families in need. After the event, Ucross staff will distribute the donated items to several local community food pantries.

“The Ucross Community Christmas Celebration has become a beloved tradition,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “We look forward to celebrating this holiday season with friends and neighbors.”

Powder River Energy Corporation has once again provided volunteer help with the Christmas tree lights in the Park at Ucross. At the conclusion of the evening program a Civil War replica cannon formerly owned by Raymond Plank will be fired by Ucross neighbor Joe Reed to announce the start of a spectacular fireworks display by Bruce Burns and his crew.

The Raymond Plank Center and the Park at Ucross are located at the intersection of Highways 14 and 16 east in Ucross.

For further information, see www.ucross.org, call 307-737-2291 or email info@ucross.org.