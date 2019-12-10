SHERIDAN — A workshop for women interested in hunting upland game will take place this weekend.

From 8-11 a.m. Saturday, the group will gather at the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association to learn about gun safety, shooting and styles. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to noon and then practice will occur from noon to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, participants will gather at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site for a pheasant hunt from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person. All participants must have completed a hunters safety course and have a game license. Sign-ups are available at https://bit.ly/2P4etMc.

For additional information, find the event on Facebook or contact Kayla Graves, wildlife ambassador for the Wyoming Wildlife Federation at 918-771-8059.