SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet for its regular business meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The business meeting will be held in the Sibley Room at the Holiday Inn Sheridan – Convention Center, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

The commission will also attend the 2019 Wyoming Contractors Association Convention activities Dec. 10 through the morning of Dec. 12. The convention will also be held at the Holiday Inn Sheridan – Convention Center. For more information, please contact the Commission secretary at 307-777-4007 or see the Transportation Commission website at www.dot.state.wy.us.state.