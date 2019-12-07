SHERIDAN — Sheridan College took on Dawson Community College in men’s and women’s basketball Friday night.

The Lady Generals lost in overtime in the first game of the night 63-60. SC defeated DCC 56-37 Nov. 9.

Hot shooting

The Generals used hot shooting to take the second game of the doubleheader 93-81.

The Generals had a 40-36 halftime lead and battled with DCC early in the second half. With a little less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Generals built a 72-55 lead and cruised to the victory, holding off any rallies by DCC.

The Generals utilized seven players in the win while DCC used 12 players, rotating in a fresh five at times. Head coach Cody Ball said DCC had at least four post players that were 6 foot 7 inches or taller and knew SC would not be able to match them with size. Ball decided to utilize his guards and quickness of his team to outmatch DCC and negate the press DCC runs.

The guard-heavy rotation worked in the Generals’ favor, allowing them to break the DCC press and find the open shot.

The quickness of the guards allowed the Generals to penetrate to the heart of the defense and find easy shots. The Generals were 60.8% from the field in the game and were 60% from 3-point range, shooting 9-15 from deep.

Ball said he was pleased with the shot selection of the Generals and the team did a good job of not forcing shots.

JoVon McClanahan led the Generals with 28 points, making every shot from the field. McClanahan was 9-9 from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc. His only miss came at the free-throw line, where he drained seven of eight shots. He also had 11 rebounds.

Marcus Stephens had 27 points and was 7-10 from the field and led the team with 5 assists, while Abdul Shanunu led the team with 14 rebounds and had 21 points.

SC plays Miles Community College 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, the final game before Christmas break. The Lady Generals will play first, followed by the men.

Improvement anywhere

The Lady Generals trailed 24-27 at halftime and stayed in the game. Teams were tied 51-51 at the end of regulation.

Despite having a chance to win the game, the Lady Generals had an overall poor performance.

Head Coach Ryan Davis said the Lady Generals had the reverse ratio between assists and turnovers, usually a team wants twice as many assists as turnovers. SC had 13 assists and 26 turnovers.

The Lady Generals drove the ball to the basket but were unable to finish layups and did not have much luck with jump shots in the game either, shooting 31% from the field and 17 % from beyond the arc.

SC was also outmatched in rebounding, with DCC pulling down 18 more rebounds than SC including 17 offensive boards.

Davis said improvement in any area of the game would have led to a Lady General victory instead of the three point loss.

Cynthia Green led the Lady Generals with 14 points and nine rebounds.