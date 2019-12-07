SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks beat out the Helena Bighorns on the road Friday, winning by a tight margin 3-2.

Scoring for the Hawks were Blake Billings, assisted by McCaffrey Billings, and Kolten Wright, assisted by B. Billings and Jack Royer, in the first period.

In the second period, Justin Schwartzmiller found the back of the net, assisted by B. Billings and Wright.

Luke Fundator tended the net for the Hawks and allowed two of 28 attempted shots by the Bighorns.

The teams return to the ice Saturday for the second matchup of the weekend.