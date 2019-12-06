SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football standout Garrett Coon has been named 2019-20 Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year.

The award does not only account for athletic prowess but also considers academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field.

Coon maintained a 3.48 GPA and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and youth football programs, said a press release from Gatorade.

On the field, Coon ended the year with 1,589 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns. Coon also had 299 yards receiving on 21 receptions for six touchdowns. All were the highest on the team.

Coon also led the Broncs on defense with 81 tackles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Coon was named to the All-State list three times in his career and the Casper-Star Tribune Super 25 team twice.

With the award, Coon will have $1,000 dollar grant awarded to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing and is eligible to submit an essay to earn a $10,000 grant for the organization of his choice.

Coon is the eighth player from Sheridan to receive the award, joining Parker Christensen, Coy Steel, Jordan Roberts, Austin Woodward, Jeff Martini, Ben Phillips and Blaine Phillips.