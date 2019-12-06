SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Motor vehicle accident, Gulch Road and Skeels Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Court, 1:01 p.m.

• Possible structure fire, 2400 block Higby Road, 6:42

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Vehicle accident, Kittering Road and Gulch Road, 12:29 a.m.

• Possible structure fire, Higby Road, 6:42 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Assist agency, Kittering Road, 12:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 1:47 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:13 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 4:58 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Burrows Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Works Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Accident, South Badger Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Hazardous conditions, East 14th Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Hit and run, Bellevue Avenue, 3:16 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, Commercial Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 7:44 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 8:31 p.m.

• Shots, Keystone Road, 8:40 p.m.

• Runaway, Avoca Place, 9:16 p.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:33

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident, Kittering Road and Gulch Road, 12:28 a.m.

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• Drug activity, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:10 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 15th Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Filthy premises, West 15th Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Warrant service, 15th Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Structure fire, Higby Road, 6:42 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Gary W. Chitwood, 67, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Brent W. Todd, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michel C. Walker, 57, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Alyssa L. Wegner, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2