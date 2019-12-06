SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Motor vehicle accident, Gulch Road and Skeels Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Court, 1:01 p.m.
• Possible structure fire, 2400 block Higby Road, 6:42
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Vehicle accident, Kittering Road and Gulch Road, 12:29 a.m.
• Possible structure fire, Higby Road, 6:42 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Assist agency, Kittering Road, 12:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 1:47 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:13 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 4:58 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Burrows Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Works Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Accident, South Badger Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, East 14th Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Hit and run, Bellevue Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, Commercial Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 7:44 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 8:31 p.m.
• Shots, Keystone Road, 8:40 p.m.
• Runaway, Avoca Place, 9:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:33
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident, Kittering Road and Gulch Road, 12:28 a.m.
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Drug activity, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 15th Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Filthy premises, West 15th Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, 15th Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Structure fire, Higby Road, 6:42 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 8:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Gary W. Chitwood, 67, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Brent W. Todd, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Michel C. Walker, 57, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Alyssa L. Wegner, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 2