Landon’s to host Santa on Saturday

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer local children a chance to meet Santa on Saturday.

Santa will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your camera to grab photos of children with the jolly holiday figure.

The holiday centerpiece class scheduled for that day has been filled.

The greenhouse is located 505 College Meadows Drive.

Kalif Shrine volunteers organize Christmas Party

SHERIDAN — Kalif Shrine Center volunteers have organized the annual Kids Christmas Party for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include a chance to meet Santa and his friends and to fill your stocking with goodies. A free lunch of hot dogs and soda will also be provided along with other fun activities.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Kalif Shrine Center is located at 145 W. Loucks St.

American Legion to host dance

SHERIDAN — The American Legion will host a dance Saturday from 7-11 p.m.

Music will be provided by Mountain Rose. All are welcome to attend.

The American Legion is located at 137 N. Brooks St.

SC class organizes benefit for animal shelter

SHERIDAN — Students in Sheridan College’s fall Business Ethics class have organized Presents for Pets, an event set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday.

The benefit will include a silent auction, refreshments, live music, 50/50 auction and more. All proceeds will benefit the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.

For more information, call 307-675-0785.

The event will take place at Sheridan College, located at 1 Whitney Way.

The Brinton to host falconry presentation

BIG HORN — Linette Sutphin will offer a presentation on falconry at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Brinton Museum.

Sutphin will discuss falconry along with her red-tailed hawk, Keena. Following the presentation, join Jackie Canterbury of the Big Horn Audubon Society for a bird walk around The Brinton grounds. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 13 and younger.

Sign up at thebrintonmuseum.org.

Participants should meet at the Brinton Bistro, located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.