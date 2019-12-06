SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking comments on its revised chronic wasting disease management plan. The revised plan includes input from the CWD Working Group and the public.

The revised CWD plan will be posted online through Jan. 15 for public review and commenting and presented in December by department personnel and CWD Working Group members at a series of public meetings.

A meeting in Sheridan will take place Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center. For those who cannot attend the meeting in person, a recording of the Laramie public meeting on Dec. 10 will be posted online.

Comments can be submitted online through the CWD Working Group website or by sending written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, ATTN: CWD Management Plan, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Comments from the meetings and those mailed to the department and received online will be reviewed by the CWD Working Group and department for consideration before the revised CWD plan is completed in February and presented to the Game and Fish Commission for review and approval in the spring of 2020.

Local wildlife managers will use the revised plan to manage CWD throughout Wyoming.

To learn more, see wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group.