SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will continue a holiday musical tradition with the annual Christmas Swing concert set for Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

The event will feature the college’s concert brass, symphony band and jazz ensemble along with special guests the Sheridan County Cadets. Guest soloists will include Beck Bridger, Kaija Nymeyer and Heath Christian Richards.

The event is free and open to the public, though a non-perishable food item for donation to a local food bank is appreciated.

The concert will take place in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts on the Sheridan College campus. SC is located at 1 Whitney Way.