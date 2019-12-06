Woman involved in Rodeo Week bust pleads guilty

SHERIDAN — Alyssa Demontiney pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and methamphetamine in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday. Demontiney initially pleaded not guilty to two counts Sept. 3.

Count one, felony possession of methamphetamine, was amended to misdemeanor possession per a plea agreement.

Misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine carries potential punishments of up to one year incarceration and up to $1,000 in fines. Misdemeanor possession of marijuana carries the same potential punishments.

Law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in a construction zone and a cracked windshield July 13, according to court documents. After observing an open container of alcohol between the front right passenger’s feet, Demontiney, the driver, agreed to exit the vehicle.

The rear seat passenger, David Roundstone, advised officers there was a firearm and methamphetamine inside the vehicle. A total of about 19 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two marijuana cigarettes and a pistol were found inside the vehicle.

Demontiney was sentenced to 90 days incarceration for each charge, which were both suspended for one year of unsupervised probation. Demontiney faces additional drug-related charges out of Montana, for which she said in court she has been offered a similar plea agreement.

Man pleads guilty to interference with peace officer

SHERIDAN — James Crowley pleaded guilty to interference with a peace officer in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday. Count one, use or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was dismissed per an agreement.

Interference with a peace officer is a misdemeanor, which carries potential punishments of up to one year incarceration and up to $1,000 in fines. Crowley was convicted of a felony after pleading guilty to a robbery charge in 1993.

Crowley was brandishing a knife and making threatening statements when officers arrived at Crowley’s residence Aug. 11, according to court documents. As officers made entry into the home, Crowley reached for a loaded shotgun concealed in a coffee table, which his wife prevented him from accessing by kneeling on the coffee table lid.

One officer deployed a taser when Crowley reached toward his wife; one probe made contact with Crowley while the other became embedded in the wall. Officers commanded Crowley to drop the knife and took physical control of him when he failed to comply with verbal commands to get on the floor.

Crowley continued to make threatening statements toward officers and emergency room staff at the hospital and was transported to the Sheridan County Detention Center. His wife said Crowley had been threatening to harm himself after drinking heavily throughout the day, according to court documents. Alcohol conflicts with Crowley’s PTSD medication, Crowley’s attorney said in court, but he doesn’t regularly consume alcohol.

The court accepted the terms of the plea agreement, which sentenced Crowley to 120 days incarceration, suspended, for one year unsupervised probation. Crowley initially pleaded not guilty to both charges Sept. 5.

Crowley’s attorney said Crowley is following through on psychological treatment and health care recommendations and is only “out of control” when he’s not properly medicating.

Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said Crowley is fortunate to be alive given the facts of the incident that led to his arrest. One of the officers who responded to an open line 911 call showed professionalism and control in a high risk situation, LaRosa said.

In court, Crowley said he regrets the incident and wishes he would have been more proactive dealing with his mental health issues before they culminated in a dangerous outburst.

Judge John Fenn approved a recommendation that Crowley’s health care providers inform the prosecuting attorney’s office of any noncompliance issues during the course of his ongoing treatment. Crowley said he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, social phobia and schizoaffective disorder.

Fenn said he isn’t interested in sending people with mental health disorders to prison and encouraged Crowley to take advantage of the opportunity afforded to him with the plea agreement.

Trial still possible for felony DUI case

SHERIDAN — A jury trial remains on the court docket but is unlikely to proceed regarding James Schmidt, who is facing a felony driving under the influence charge carrying potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $20,000 in fines.

Defense attorney Ryan Healy was presented with a plea agreement for consideration immediately prior to a pretrial conference in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday. Schmidt pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury Sept. 17.

Schmidt was arrested on suspicion of the charge May 29 after officers responded to a traffic accident involving an injured pedestrian. Schmidt, the driver, showed several indications of impairment and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17%, according to court documents.

Schmidt admitted to hitting a pedestrian and another car to officers. The injured pedestrian was taken to the intensive care unit in Billings, Montana, for internal bleeding and a shattered pelvis from being hit by Schmidt’s vehicle.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White said the issue is likely to be resolved with a plea agreement but nothing is concrete. The plea agreement expires Dec. 23. Judge John Fenn ordered both attorneys to prepare written jury instructions by Dec. 31 if the case proceeds to trial.

Man charged with sexual battery

SHERIDAN — Joshua Hannant pleaded no contest to misdemeanor sexual battery in 4th Judicial Court Thursday.

Hannant was initially charged with first degree sexual abuse, which was amended to third degree sexual abuse with deferred prosecution per successful completion of probation. The length of his probation will be determined at sentencing.

Misdemeanor sexual battery carries potential punishments of up to one year incarceration and up to $1,000 in fines.

Sheridan County Prosecuting attorney Dianna Bennett said the facts of the case include both the alleged victim and defendant being extremely intoxicated, therefore there is no complete account of the incident.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020 at 9 a.m.