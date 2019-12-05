SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Birch Street, 6:08 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• DUI, West Colorado Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Motorist assist, no location reported, 3:57 a.m.

• Medical, Birch Street, 6:07 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Scott Street, 6:39 a.m.

• Fire drill, Long Drive, 7:29 a.m.

• Barking dog, Heald Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, Works Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Drug other, Townhouse Place, 9:46 a.m.

• Barking dog, West 15th Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Theft of services, Highland Avenue, 10:36 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Second West Parkway, 11:32 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Civil standby, South Water Street, 11:44 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:33 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Fraud, Meadowlark Lane, 12:13 p.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Damaged property, Skyline Drive, 3:53 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Assault simple, Thomas Drive, 5:09 p.m.

• Runaway, Avoca Place, 4:54 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 5:12 p.m.

• Fraud, Yonkee Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Fraud, West 10th Street, 6:43 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Road, 7:37 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Death notification, Park Street, 10 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Fraud, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 11:22 a.m.

• Damaged property, Ranchester area, 11:24 a.m.

• Welfare check, Big Goose Road, 1:34 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Skyline Drive, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Cross Creek Court, 6:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Joleen M. Boos, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Velinda R. Brown, 46, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley A. Foster, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jesse R. Hoven, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Markus A. Huston, 24, California, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Sean B. Maher, 47, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Connor M. Mcaulay, 29, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Maurice R. Piper, 37, Missoula, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 7