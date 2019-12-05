SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Birch Street, 6:08 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• DUI, West Colorado Street, 1:59 a.m.
• Motorist assist, no location reported, 3:57 a.m.
• Medical, Birch Street, 6:07 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Scott Street, 6:39 a.m.
• Fire drill, Long Drive, 7:29 a.m.
• Barking dog, Heald Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Drug other, Townhouse Place, 9:46 a.m.
• Barking dog, West 15th Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Theft of services, Highland Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11 a.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Second West Parkway, 11:32 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
• Civil standby, South Water Street, 11:44 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:33 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Fraud, Meadowlark Lane, 12:13 p.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Damaged property, Skyline Drive, 3:53 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Assault simple, Thomas Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Runaway, Avoca Place, 4:54 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 5:12 p.m.
• Fraud, Yonkee Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Fraud, West 10th Street, 6:43 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Road, 7:37 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Death notification, Park Street, 10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Fraud, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 11:22 a.m.
• Damaged property, Ranchester area, 11:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Goose Road, 1:34 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Skyline Drive, 4:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Cross Creek Court, 6:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Joleen M. Boos, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Velinda R. Brown, 46, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Ashley A. Foster, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jesse R. Hoven, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Markus A. Huston, 24, California, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Sean B. Maher, 47, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Connor M. Mcaulay, 29, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Maurice R. Piper, 37, Missoula, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 7