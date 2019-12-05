Each year since I’ve lived in Sheridan — 11 and counting — I’ve traveled into the Bighorn National Forest to hunt for the perfect Christmas tree with friends, family and usually our dogs.

I’ve only ever known real Christmas trees, and could never truly understand why anyone wouldn’t want that fresh pine smell filling their home this time of year.

When I was younger, living in the Midwest, our trees came from farms. Local families grew the perfect, roundest, fullest trees I could imagine. We’d choose carefully, cut it down, put it in that fancy machine that shakes all the lose pine needles off and bring it home for decorating.

Now, the trek involves a little more effort. We purchase our tree permit from the Bighorn National Forest as soon as we can. Then, on the day we decide to go out for the hunt, my husband and I typically load the pups in the truck and head into the Bighorn Mountains. Often, we’ll have scouted various locations for good trees throughout the summer and monitored snow levels to ensure they are still accessible this time of year.

Choosing a tree from the forest is much different than picking from the fullest and roundest at the farms back in the Midwest. Sometimes it takes us awhile to find the best one to fit our home — not too tall, not too wide, and a flatter side is OK because it will fit nicely up against the wall.

While we’re wandering the woods, our dogs do the same — leaping through the snow and sniffing all they can find. The tradition is one I cherish now as much as I did as a child.

Sometimes, I hear folks wonder why anyone would cut down a perfectly good tree. They wonder how the tradition could be eco-friendly when a fake tree can be used over and over again.

Trees are abundant in the Bighorn National Forest, and sometimes thinning the smaller, more crowded stands of pines can actually be healthier for the forest in the long run. On tree farms, the trees provide great benefit for the earth while they are growing, and, much like any other crop, can be replanted and managed for generations.

In addition, real trees are biodegradable and are often recycled to provide habitat in local lakes for fish. Fake trees, while used for multiple years, will nearly always eventually end up in a landfill where they will take hundreds of years to decompose.

It’s understandable not everyone is able to make it into the Bighorns for a real tree; time, having the appropriate vehicle and physical ability sometimes prevent the adventure.

But as social media pages fill with family trips up the mountain, children’s and parents’ smiles wide with joy, I look forward to another year of tradition, another year of playtime for the pups and the fresh scent of pine filling my living room. ‘Tis the season, after all.

If you’re looking for a Christmas tree permit for the Bighorn Mountains, contact the Bighorn National Forest’s Sheridan office at 307-674-2600. The cost is just $8, but the memories are priceless.