SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is seeing positive results after implementing Lean processes to two major areas of the health care organization.

Lean management techniques, which staff have employed to adjust marketwide financial challenges in the health care industry and ultimately make the hospital more resilient to those challenges, have improved the Internal Medicine department at SMH and revenue cycles.

SMH staff told the SMH Board of Trustees Wednesday, during their monthly meeting, they plan to implement Lean to internal work-flows with the goal of improving services delivered and creating more efficient processes for delivering those services.

The technique instructs organizations to conduct an exhaustive, data-driven analysis of every step in its work flows, which enables members of the organization to both pinpoint areas for improvement and provide a quantitative basis by which they can gauge the effectiveness of any changes they decide to implement.

SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said while the Lean methodology can be applied to virtually any of the hospital’s internal processes, hospital leadership has focused the application of Lean on two areas in particular: Internal Medicine and revenue cycles.

“We wanted to continue to focus more on those two value streams and really see if we can make a greater impact rather than spreading our resources,” McCafferty said.

The hospital has made improving patient access a priority in its Lean analyses, McCafferty said, adding that he believes that focus will soon translate into a more tangible return on SMH’s investment in Lean management.

“If we can go from 80 patients a day in internal medicine to 118 patients a day, or 144 patients a day, it makes a big deal in people accessing our health care system, which triggers a lot of work being done within our system,” McCafferty said.

The hospital’s Internal Medicine clinic is already seeing slight increases in the number of patients it is treating. McCafferty said the clinic typically averages 118 patients per day, but last week that average increased to 123 patients per day, with a high of 163 patients.

Changes to the way SMH staff approach the hospital’s revenue cycles, meanwhile, have eliminated inefficiencies and helped staff prevent increasing operating expenses, McCafferty said.

With the work hospital staff has done to improve the efficiency of SMH’s internal medicine and revenue cycle procedures beginning to yield results, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said SMH is ready to begin evaluating more if its internal processes using Lean.

Going forward, McCafferty said maintaining SMH’s commitment to gradually and meticulously improving its internal processes through Lean will be crucial to remaining solvent in a rapidly changing health care industry without reducing the services it delivers to its patients.

Other business

SMH Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte said while the hospital’s operational revenues were relatively low in October, those revenues represented a year-over-year improvement compared to last October.

Additionally, Stutte said the hospital saw minor improvements to its payer-mix, which continues a months-long trend that has resulted in the hospital collecting more revenue for the treatments it has delivered.