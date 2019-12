SHERIDAN — Students in Sheridan College’s fall Business Ethics class have organized Presents for Pets, an event set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday.

The benefit will include a silent auction, refreshments, live music, 50/50 auction and more. All proceeds will benefit the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.

For more information, call 307-675-0785.

The event will take place at Sheridan College, located at 1 Whitney Way.