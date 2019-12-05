SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a series of craft activities next week.

On Dec. 10 from 3:30-4:30 p.m., children ages 5-11 can craft a customized snow globe to gift to friends or family. On Dec. 11 from 5-6 p.m., children ages 12-17 will make a paper-craft shadow box. No prior art experience is required. On Dec. 12, adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a festive holiday plate and decorate cookies to create a gift. The activity will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Participants must sign up ahead of time by calling 307-674-8585. The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.