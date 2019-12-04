SHERIDAN — Entering the final season of his football career, Sheridan High School senior Ethan Johnson had one goal on his mind; it was the goal of every member on the Broncs football team: win the state title.

As the snow fell in Laramie and the dust settled on the football season, Sheridan emerged victorious over Thunder Basin High School, allowing Johnson and the rest of the Broncs to realize their collective goal.

As the postseason awards were announced and players of the year were voted on by the coaches around the state, Johnson found his name on the list of first team All-Conference, first team All-State and the second Super 25 team.

Johnson then received a call from head coach Jeff Mowry letting him know he was the unanimous selection for 4A lineman of the year.

“With winning state I thought, ‘This is great, this is fun.’ When I got the call, my season got 10 times better,” Johnson said. “I could not have done it without coaches, that is the No. 1 thing. I could not have done it without my teammates. They definitely played a huge role, giving practice dummies to work on. I did not expect to get it, so getting it is a very satisfying way to end my football career.”

Lineman of the year is voted on by the football coaches following the completion of the season and is voted on during the All-State selections. Coaches can nominate their own players for the honor, but it is the coaches from the teams Johnson faced that voted for him.

Mowry said what is unique about lineman of the year is it requires the athlete to be a good player and leader on both sides of the ball. Offensive and defensive players of the year only require a player to dominate on one side of the ball.

Looking at Johnson — listed at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 205 pounds — many would not expect him to be the prime candidate to receive an award for a position featuring the largest players in the highest level of football Wyoming has to offer. Even looking at other Broncs on the line, other players look the part.

Johnson said he remembers coach Kevin Rizer addressing the offensive linemen during the week leading up to the title game. Rizer went down the line pointing out that Justin Vela and Gaige Vielhauer look like 4A offensive linemen and then talked about Johnson, the starting right tackle, saying, ‘This kid should not be starting or even playing on a 4A team, yet here he is.’

“I love the fact that he is an undersized guy achieving these awards,” Mowry said. “It is well deserved and more than anything he will say, ‘I will give away lineman of the year to win a state championship with my team.’ He is a team guy first, he thinks of others before himself and that is exactly what we try to preach into all of our kids. He exemplifies that and takes it a step further and helps others understand that as well.”

The award was not easily earned by Johnson. Mowry said following his junior season for the Broncs, Johnson bought into what the coaches were teaching him and had great attention to detail with his technique.

Johnson said because of his size he worked hard to make sure his technique was sound, knowing he needed it to move larger opponents off the ball, especially on offense.

With Johnson’s accolades come a lesson to the future lineman for Sheridan.

“Work your hardest, because if it can happen to me, anybody can earn the lineman of the year,” Johnson said as advice to younger players. “You just have to work your tail off, help coach your teammates, help the coaches prepare for the week and just try your hardest.”

As Johnson and the rest of his class hang up their pads and cleats, many for the last time, they exude a lesson that Mowry wants every player to understand: When players work toward a common goal, not individual goals, the entire team will be rewarded. Football is not about having the best player, but the best team.