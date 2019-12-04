SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Broadway Street, 1:11 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Main Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 1600 block North Heights Way, 2:09 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, 1900 block Woodland Park Road, 8:41 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 12:14 a.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 6:24 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 a.m.

• Cat violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Seventh Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Welfare check, West First Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Airport Road, 11:26 a.m.

• Assist agency, no location reported, 11:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, Gladstone Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Death investigation, Avoca Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Animal incident, Commercial Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 1:39 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Snow removal, Quail Court, 2:55 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:57 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 6:34 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:28 p.m.

• Drug activity, Remington Court, 8:58 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Main Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, 8:39 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, 11:41 a.m.

• Theft cold, West 17th Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14, Ranchester, 5:47 p.m.

• Animal injured, Highway 14, Ranchester, 8:01 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Nichole R. Lau, 25, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2