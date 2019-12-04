Upcoming presentation to focus on climate disruption

SHERIDAN — Drs. Lori and Robert Byron will offer a presentation entitled “Climate disruption: [Health] disaster or opportunity?” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Byrons will discuss the health impacts of climate disruption, solutions and considerations.

The Byrons worked on the Crow Reservation in Montana for more than two decades each. Robert Byron is a former governor of the Montana American College of Physicians, while Lori Byron is a former president of the Montana American Academy of Pediatrics. She also sits on the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Environmental Health. They both helped found the Montana Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate organization.

The presentation and discussion are free and open to the public, and are part of the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series.

The event will take place in room 201 of Mars Agriculture Center on the Sheridan College campus, located at 1 Whitney Way.

For additional information, contact Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.

‘Light of the World’ winter concert planned for Thursday

SHERIDAN — The SheridanAires Choir and The Hub on Smith will present the “Light of the World” winter concert Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, the concert will take place at 1:30 p.m. in The Hub’s cafe. There is a $2 suggested contribution at the door.

On Friday, the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include dessert in the cafe. A $5 suggested contribution is requested at the door, and sign-ups are also requested. For those wishing to attend the show only Friday night, it will begin at 7 p.m. and organizers request a $2 suggested contribution.

The concert will include inspirational seasonal music with Danielle Law, Kristy Dooley and Cindy Benson.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.

Festival of Trees to benefit Special Olympics

SHERIDAN — The annual Festival of Trees will take place from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan Inn.

The event will benefit Special Olympics athletes and will include a silent auction, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a live auction of decorated trees.

Tickets for the event cost $30 per person or $50 for two. Reserved tables of eight are available for $300. Tickets are available at the door and in advance.

For sponsorship information, tickets or additional information, contact Jarod Martin at 307-675-1898 or jarod.martin@bridgeshab.com.

Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.

Trail End State Historic Site to open for holiday event

SHERIDAN — Trail End State Historic Site will open Friday through Sunday from 4-7 p.m. each day for its annual Holiday Open House.

The 1913 Kendrick mansion will be decked out in holiday cheer and a number of entertainment options will be offered. The following is a schedule of events for the weekend:

Friday

4 p.m. — Sam Hoffman (keyboard) and Stephanie Zukowski (vocals)

5 p.m. — Cathy Storm (historic reed organ)

6 p.m. — Cathy Storm (keyboard) and Steve Baskin (vocals and guitar)

Saturday

4 p.m. — Just Harmony (vocal group)

5 p.m. — Terry Garrison (guitar) and Jane Perkins (vocalist)

6 p.m. — Patchwork Singers (vocals group)

Sunday

4-4:30 p.m. — Bells of the Bighorns (handbell choir)

5-5:30 p.m. — Bells of the Bighorns (handbell choir)

6 p.m. — Juliet’s Muse (instrumental group)

In addition to the live music, Father Christmas will be at the mansion throughout the open house and figgy pudding and hot cider will be offered in the mansion’s kitchen.

Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.