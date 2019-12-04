SHERIDAN — Chilly winter weather can often mean higher seasonal power bills. Rocky Mountain Power recently shared some helpful ways customers can manage energy costs while still staying cozy.

“Energy use is very sensitive to temperature in both winter and summer, so high bill concerns from customers tend to occur whenever extreme weather hits,” said Barb Coughlin, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president for customer service. “We offer a number of ways to manage bills during those times of the year as well as financial incentives for people making home improvements to lower their electric usage, such as adding insulation.”

Customers often contact the company concerning monthly bills during severe winter temperatures. All-electric homes that use baseboard and electric water heating, or use portable electric heaters are particularly high energy users. However, there are a number of steps customers can take to keep winter bills under control.

• Set your thermostat as low as comfortable, aim for 68 degrees. When you are asleep or out of the house, lower the temperature by another 10 degrees and this will reduce your energy usage by about 10%.

• Use space heaters sparingly and safely. Running a 1,500 watt portable heater eight hours a day for 30 days can add an extra $30 to a monthly power bill in winter.

• Avoid the temptation to bump up the thermostat when it gets colder. That won’t get you to your desired temperature faster, you will just make your furnace run longer and use more energy.

• Improve your home’s heating and cooling systems by cleaning or replacing furnace filters and scheduling routine system maintenance to help air flow through the system more efficiently. Move furniture that is blocking intakes or heat registers.