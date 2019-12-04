SHERIDAN — Two young local artists will be featured in a gallery show in December at Black Hills State University.

Contemporary Issues in Photography is a capstone course for mass communications and fine art photography students at BHSU. Each student creates a body of work that prepares them for professional careers and graduate school.

Several of the images will be on display in the Lower Photographer’s Gallery at BHSU through next semester. A reception, open to the community, will be held Dec. 10 from 4-6 p.m.

“This exhibition is the result of a semester’s work from some of our most creative and talented photography students. Contemporary Issues in Photography is a capstone course that is intended to push students to step outside of their comfort zone and exceed their personal expectations by creating a portfolio of 20 images on a single subject or theme,” professor of photography Steve Babbitt said in a press release.

“Identity” is a group show that tells stories any individual can relate to in an artistic, technical, and creative way. From ranchers, mathematicians, people with alcohol abuse or drug abuse problems, and more, viewers find new ways to relate to identities.

“Identity” is composed of works by 16 students, including two locals — Sara Ann Ramos, a graphic design and communications student, and Jessica Ross, a corporate communications student. Both Ramos and Ross are from Sheridan.

Students will also be creating a group book that will be available at the show as well as their own individual books with the entire body of work. Some of the issues covered in the group book are very heavy, dark or philosophical themes while others are more easily read. After the show, a copy of the book will be available to view in the library or for purchase at Blurb.com.