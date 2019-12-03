SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Meadowlark Lane, 3:38 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Kurtz Drive, 8:23 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Park Street and Carlin Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:47 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:47 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 1:49 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Meadowlark Lane, 3:36 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4:16 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Kurtz Drive, 8:22 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Loucks Street, 3:59 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Fort Road, 4:30 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 6:07 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Accident, Highland Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 12:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, no location reported, 2:16 p.m.

• K-9 request, Interstate 90 westbound, 3:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 4:50 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 9:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Missing person, Sheridan area, 10:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road and North Main Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Accident, West 16th Street and Taylor Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Jackson Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Warrant service, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 4:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Beatty Gulch Road, 5:59 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Welfare check, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 8:35 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jaylin E. Keo, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robert K. Weber, 40, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6