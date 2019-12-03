Smith Alley to host ‘Gather for Good’

SHERIDAN — As friends and family gather this fall and winter to celebrate the holidays, Smith Alley Brewing Co. has invited the community to Gather for Good from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The brewery will donate 50% of its proceeds from the entire day to benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns. In addition to the donation, Smith Alley will also host Santa from 4-6 p.m.

Smith Alley Brewing Co. is located at 150 N. Main St.

Bighorn National Forest to host networking event

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest will host the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours on Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m.

Enjoy morning refreshments, learn more about the host organization and make business connections.

Business Before Hours is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

Bighorn National Forest Tongue Ranger District offices are located at 2013 Eastside Second St.

Locals to dance with San Diego Ballet for ‘The Nutcracker’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present San Diego Ballet in “The Nutcracker” Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m.

The holiday classic will feature the critically acclaimed San Diego Ballet alongside more than 50 local dancers.

Tickets for the show cost $40 for adults, $36.50 for seniors and military members and $20 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.