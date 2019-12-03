SHERIDAN — On Sunday, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary invites the community to attend the Christmas Trees of Love open house from 4:30-5 p.m. It will be hosted at the SMH Patient Lobby, where attendees can enjoy music, refreshments and view the Book of Love.

The event will conclude with the lighting of the four stately spruce trees on the Sheridan Memorial Hospital lawn.

The annual “Christmas Trees of Love” project allows community members to honor or memorialize loved ones through the purchase of lights for the trees. Different colors of lights are chosen depending on who they honor. A white light memorializes a deceased loved one, a green light honors a relative or friend and a red light honors a special child or pet. Lights can be reserved for a donation of $5 or more.

Along with having a symbolic light on the tree, a card will be sent to the honoree or family of the memorialized and their name(s) will be inscribed in the “Book of Love,” which will be on display in the hospital lobby during the holidays.

To dedicate a Tree of Love light online, see sheridanhospital.org/treesoflove.

Any dedications received after Dec. 2 for the Trees of Love ceremony will be acknowledged after Jan. 1, 2020.

Community members may call Development Coordinator Jasmine Slater at 307-675-2620 or visit sheridahospital.org for more information on the “Christmas Trees of Love” project.

The hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.