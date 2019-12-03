Not afraid to uphold promise

Re: Voting record

I would like to respond to your article “Anonymous website attempts to rank Republican lawmakers.”

It seems you weren’t willing to reach out to both sides; instead choosing to interview only one legislator and your most frequently used “concerned Sheridan County citizen.” This speaks more to your opinion instead of an unbiased account.

Nevertheless, as a legislator I am not sure why people are so afraid of an index. On a regular basis I am rated on my votes from various sources including this paper who during your campaign editions include your own cherry-picked bills as well as other liberal groups and websites that rate me poorly on their agendas.

Just like the national scene, voters are tired of electing people that run on one platform, but their votes align with the other party. Having different indexes around the state allows for the transparency for voters to determine for themselves how their respective legislators are ranked and what index is most important to them.

Attempts to delegitimize certain indexes because they don’t make everyone “look good” only continues the unfounded theme that voters are uneducated or aren’t able to make their own decisions.

As a Republican who ran on the Wyoming Republican Platform, I consider the fact that my promise to uphold those values as something to be proud of, not afraid of.

In my position I have put my votes on my website so the public can see my voting record in entirety.

Rep. Mark Jennings

R-Sheridan