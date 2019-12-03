From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Clerks urge residents to celebrate suffrage by voting

GILLETTE (WNE) — County clerks across the state are encouraging Wyoming residents to celebrate the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage by registering to vote.

Dec. 10 will mark 150 years of women having the right to vote in Wyoming. In 1869, the territorial legislature passed a law allowing women to vote and hold public office.

“We enjoyed those rights 50 years before the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote nationally,” said Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz, president of the County Clerks Association of Wyoming, in a press release.

“We encourage all citizens to honor the anniversary of Wyoming women’s suffrage by exercising their right to vote,” Fritz added. “The first step in voting is registration and we urge all those who are eligible to register to visit their county or town clerk.”

To register, a person must bring a valid Wyoming driver’s license or another form of government-issued ID.

Man accused of stealing $7,000 from ATMs

CODY (WNE) — A Brazilian national is facing up to 160 years in prison on charges that he illegally withdrew more than $7,000 from Park County ATM machines in recent weeks.

Allisson Bebiano, 29, is in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $500,000 cash bond set. He is facing 14 criminal counts of forgery for alleged crimes that occurred from Oct. 29-Nov. 25. In addition, Bebiano is facing two charges for possession of a forgery device and a total of $160,000 in fines.

Over a few weeks, Cody police investigated surveillance footage from banks after being alerted of fraudulent withdrawals stemming from the ATM machines. In 13 videos, Bebiano can be allegedly seen attempting to use multiple credit cards and staying at the location for a “considerable amount of time,” according to Scott Burlingame, a Cody police officer.

On Nov. 25, Bebiano was spotted trying to draw money from the Sunlight Federal Credit Union ATM.

It was then Burlingame responded to the scene and arrested Bebiano near the 17th Street hill in Cody.

Bebiano was arrested when pulled over in his rental car. Inside the vehicle authorities allegedly found more than $4,000 in cash – all in $20 bills – along with 23 debit cards, two cell phones and two card readers associated with forgery transactions.

In total, $7,960 was stolen over the course of 14 different transactions.