SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals defeated the Sheridan All-Stars Saturday 93-90. The Sheridan All-Stars consisted of six former college basketball players.

The Generals trailed early in the game took their first lead of the game 12-10 with just less than 14 minutes left to play in the first half. SC built a 15-point lead during the first half but saw it cut to 46-40 at halftime. The All-Stars stuck with SC during the second half, challenging the Generals, and had a chance to tie the game as time expired.

Head coach Cody Ball said the Generals did not have good energy during the game. The players looked too much at who they were playing, a group of former college players that met for the first time this weekend, instead of going out and playing the game.

Ball said the players were possibly starting to shift their focus to Tuesday when SC will play Western Nebraska Community College for the second time this year. WNCC is one of the top teams in the region every year and SC almost beat them at the beginning of the year.

SC was out-rebounded 53-36 by the All-Stars, allowing 14 offensive rebounds in the game.

Ball said one of the difficult aspects of playing an All-Star team is fundamentals and basketball IQ the team possesses. Even though the players are not currently playing basketball and are in basketball shape, their experience provides them with strong fundamentals and knowledge of the game.

That is what led to the Generals getting out-rebounded. The All-Stars were not more athletic, they just understood where they needed to be to rebound the ball, Ball said.

The fundamentals former players possess came through years of practice and experience, something freshmen in college are still learning.

The All-Star game did provide SC with learning opportunities. The All-Stars had a former post player, Sergio Trocha, who stood at about 6 feet, 8 inches tall, Ball said. Trocha played at Rocky Mountain College.

Trocha shot 5 for 6 from the field, led the All-Stars with seven assists and had 13 rebounds in the game. At times, the Generals had trouble slowing Trocha down.

Balls said SC will face players similar to Trocha during the season. Abdul Shanunu will most likely have the task of defending the opponent’s tallest player this season. Shanunu had to sit on the bench most of the game because of foul trouble and eventually fouled out of the game.

Ball said having other players trying to defend Trocha showed where SC needs to improve when defending a post player.

Ball said his overall goal for the weekend was to come away with two wins, and the Generals accomplished that. SC defeated the Wyoming All-Stars Friday, 107-84.

From the weekend, the Generals learned the team needs to play with energy in every game and fundamentals make a big difference.

SC will travel to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Tuesday to face WNCC at 7:30 p.m.